This week we are featuring two WPIAL (Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League) basketball players. The duo we are featuring today just so happens to not only be on the same team but they are also related in Jay Wrona and Bobby Fadden, as they are first cousins. The two have been playing together since they were literally babies and according to Jay they are best friends who spend a lot of time together. That is why the chemistry between the two has been so strong on both on the basketball court and the football field this year for Mohawk Area High School. It has been a very long time since Mohawk has been in any serious section championship contention. The duo and the entire Warriors team has energized the entire school district and community. You can feel the change in the air at Mohawk right now. That is something I have been told by many people. Under second year Head Coach Mike O’Lare Mohawk currently is in 1st place in section AAA-1 with an impressive record of (13-1) and (4-1) in section play with their only loss coming against Ellwood City in a tightly contested game. With that being said WPIAL Today presents Jay Wrona and Bobby Fadden as “WPIAL Today Basketball Duo Of The Week”.

GET TO KNOW JAY WRONA....

Jay Wrona – 5’10” – Jr. – Point Guard – 18 Points Per Game How old are you? 17 years old How long have you been playing basketball? Since I was born. Who is your favorite teammate? All of them. Who is you favorite coach ever? Coach O’Lare and My Dad. Favorite thing about basketball? The relationships I have built and the home crowds. Dream College? Don’t have one. Most points you have ever scored? 33 points (9th grade) Which NBA player does you game most resemble? Steph Curry Who are your role models? My Parents Goals for 2023? Win everything we can. Favorite NBA Player? Steph Curry. Top 5 NBA Players of All-Time? Michael JordanKobe BryantMagic JohnsonSteph CurryLarry Bird Favorite NBA team? Philadelphia 76ers. Favorite NFL team? Steelers. Favorite Rapper/Artist? Don’t have one. Top 5 Rappers/Artists? Florida Georgia Line, Morgan Wallen, Cole Swindell, Bailey Zimmerman, Jason Aldean Favorite hobby outside of basketball? Golf Favorite TV Show? On Patrol Live. Favorite Movie? Christmas Vacation. Favorite Food? Pizza. THE SKINNY: Jay is a three-sport athlete at Mohawk High School. He plays football, basketball, and baseball. He excels in all three, after speaking with him he believes he will most likely play baseball in college. He batted an impressive .446 with 29 hits and 21 RBI’s as a sophomore for the Warriors last baseball season. He is also the starting QB for the Warriors. This past 2022 season as a Junior he passed for 1,575 yards on 112 completions with 17 touchdowns leading his team to the WPIAL AA playoffs. Jay Wrona is clearly one of the best 3-sport athletes in the WPIAL and he is someone that puts a ton of hard work and dedication into his craft and you can tell by his talented performances in all three sports.

GET TO KNOW BOBBY FADDEN....

Bobby Fadden – 6’1″ – Freshman – Guard – 17 Points Per Game. How old are you? 15 years old How long have you been playing basketball? Since I was born. Who is your favorite teammate? All of my teammates are players that other players wish they had the opportunity to play with. Who is you favorite coach ever? Coach O’Lare and My Dad. Favorite thing about basketball? The crazy amazing atmosphere on a Friday night game at home. Dream College? I really don’t have one, but I’d love to play hoops for Pitt. Most points you have ever scored? 52 points (5th grade). Which NBA player does you game most resemble? Kyrie Irving. Who are your role models? My Dad. Goals for 2023? Win the Section, WPIAL, and State Championship. Favorite NBA Player? Steph Curry. Top 5 NBA Players of All-Time? Michael JordanLeBron JamesKareem Abdul-JabbarKobe BryantKevin Durant Favorite NBA team? Boston Celtics. Favorite NFL team? Steelers. Favorite Rapper/Artist? Drake or Kendrick. Top 5 Rappers/Artists? Kendrick LamarDrakeLil UziBruno MarsJay-Z Favorite hobby outside of basketball? Football Favorite TV Show? The Office. Favorite Movie? Elf. Favorite Food? Pizza. THE SKINNY: Bobby is also a 3-sport athlete who plays football, basketball, and baseball. As a freshman he had a phenomenal season on the gridiron he had 627 yards receiving on 31 catches and 7 touchdowns on the Varsity level. He has proven to be the most talented Freshman athlete in Lawrence County. He is also among the top talented Freshman athletes in the entire WPIAL and PIAA. He has three more years of High School athletics which is great news for Mohawk and terrible news for all of the schools that have to battle Mohawk in the future.

THE 2023 MOHAWK WARRIORS....