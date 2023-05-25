During EYBL Session III in Dallas, Austin Swartz registered his imprint as a consistent floor spreader with a knack for corner 3-pointers.

Swartz, a 6-foot-4 two-guard whose game is also buoyed by a shifty, crafty, and ambidextrous finishing arsenal, finished at the rim gracefully.

The Boo Williams AAU product and Class of 2024 prospect is the rare case of a high scoring source who does not require a lot of dribbles to put up gaudy numbers.

Currently at the Cannon School (NC), Swartz has prolonged a spring scoring onslaught which stems back to the EYBL Session I.

Swartz fired in long 3-pointers, displayed his mid-range prowess and shot creation, and wowed coaches with the torrid pace at which he plays during that spring AAU-opening session out on the West Coast.