Dani Dennis-Sutton could be Penn State's X-Factor against Oregon

The No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday evening will look to win their first Big Ten Championship game since 2016 when they face off against the No. 1 Oregon Ducks.

If the Nittany Lions are going to come out on top on Saturday evening, it will be pivotal for them to get pressure on Ducks starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

This season, Gabriel has been tremendous when kept clean in the pocket. He has a 79.9% completion percentage for 2,631 yards and 19 touchdowns to just four interceptions. When he's under pressure, he's 41-for-84 for 641 yards and five touchdowns to two interceptions.

The good news for Penn State is that the Nittany Lions this season have been able to generate plenty of pressure on opposing quarterbacks. In 12 games, Tom Allen's defense was able to generate 205 total pressures, an average of 17 pressures per game.

On the other hand, the Ducks offensive line this season has been phenomenal.

On 405 drop backs Gabriel has allowed just 105 total pressures according to Pro Football Focus, meaning that the Ducks' offensive line has kept the pocket clean for Gabriel for nearly 75% of all drop backs this season.