Denver transfer forward Michael Henn commits to Penn State Hoops

Penn State Basketball has added another transfer to the program on Monday evening as Denver forward transfer Michael Henn took to Twitter to announce his commitment to the program.

According the University of Denver athletics website, Henn is listed as a 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward who hails from Bellevue, Washington. This past season, Henn averaged 8.8 points per game, 4.6 rebounds per games and 1.8 assists per game, all while shooting 46.8% from the field and 38.0 from beyond the arc.

Now the seventh year workout has bounced around quite a bit during his collegiate career, as he spent one season at UC Davis, three years at Cal Baptist, one year at Portland and last at Denver before transferring this offseason, where he will now try out the east coast with the Nittany Lions.

Now it's still kind of unknown as to what type of role Henn will play just yet, but the good news is that there is plenty of playing time up for grabs with starting big man John Harrar now graduated.

Along with Henn, Micah Shrewsberry and crew also added a pair of guards this offseason via the transfer portal in Andrew Funk (Bucknell ) and Camren Wynter (Drexel). Look for all three to play a significant role on next year's team.