Former Penn State big man Demetrius Lilley has found his next destination. The Philadelphia native has decided to transfer home and will continue his collegiate career with the La Salle Explorers of the A-10 conference. Lilley's transfer was first reported by Ari Rosenfeld of Elite HS Scouting.

Lilley entered the transfer portal a little less than two weeks ago following the conclusion of the Nittany Lions 2023-24 season. The former Lower Merion standout originally committed to the Nittany Lions out of high school over offers from Bryant, East Carolina, Texas A&M, and his new, program La Salle. During his two years in Happy Valley, Lilley appeared in 25 total games, avrearging 2.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.

After losing four players to the transfer portal following the conclusion of their season, the Nittany Lions recently added Xavier forward/center transfer Kachi Nzeh who will replace Lilley on the program's roster. As of April 1, the Nittany Lions have four scholarships open for their 2024-25 roster.

PENN STATE 2024-25 SCHOLARSHIP CHART

PENN STATE 2024-25 SCHOLARSHIP CHART SCHOLARSHIP POSITION PLAYER CLASS 1 G Ace Baldwin

Senior 2 G Nick Kern

Senior 3 G

D'Marco Dunn

Senior 4 F Zach Hicks

Senior

5 F Puff Johnson

Senior 6 F Kachi Nzeh

Sophomore 7 G Jahvin Carter

Freshman 8 G Dominick Stewart

Freshman 9 F

Hudson Ward

Freshman 10 C Miles Goodman

Freshman 11 N/A OPEN N/A 12 N/A OPEN N/A 13 N/A OPEN N/A

