Former Penn State big man Demetrius Lilley finds next destination
Former Penn State big man Demetrius Lilley has found his next destination. The Philadelphia native has decided to transfer home and will continue his collegiate career with the La Salle Explorers of the A-10 conference.
Lilley's transfer was first reported by Ari Rosenfeld of Elite HS Scouting.
NOT A RIVALS SUBSCRIBER? JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
Lilley entered the transfer portal a little less than two weeks ago following the conclusion of the Nittany Lions 2023-24 season. The former Lower Merion standout originally committed to the Nittany Lions out of high school over offers from Bryant, East Carolina, Texas A&M, and his new, program La Salle.
During his two years in Happy Valley, Lilley appeared in 25 total games, avrearging 2.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.
After losing four players to the transfer portal following the conclusion of their season, the Nittany Lions recently added Xavier forward/center transfer Kachi Nzeh who will replace Lilley on the program's roster. As of April 1, the Nittany Lions have four scholarships open for their 2024-25 roster.
PENN STATE 2024-25 SCHOLARSHIP CHART
|SCHOLARSHIP
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|CLASS
|
1
|
G
|
Ace Baldwin
|
Senior
|
2
|
G
|
Nick Kern
|
Senior
|
3
|
G
|
D'Marco Dunn
|
Senior
|
4
|
F
|
Zach Hicks
|
Senior
|
5
|
F
|
Puff Johnson
|
Senior
|
6
|
F
|
Kachi Nzeh
|
Sophomore
|
7
|
G
|
Jahvin Carter
|
Freshman
|
8
|
G
|
Dominick Stewart
|
Freshman
|
9
|
F
|
Hudson Ward
|
Freshman
|
10
|
C
|
Miles Goodman
|
Freshman
|
11
|
N/A
|
OPEN
|
N/A
|
12
|
N/A
|
OPEN
|
N/A
|
13
|
N/A
|
OPEN
|
N/A
TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER
INCOMING
-> F/C Kachi Nzeh (Xavier)
OUTGOING
-> G Jameel Brown -> TBD
-> F Demetrius Lilley -> La Salle
-> C Favour Aire -> TBD
-> G Bragi Gudmundsson -> TBD
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board