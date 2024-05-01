Former Penn State quarterback Christian Veilleux will be continuing his collegiate career in the Sun Belt. After leaving the Pittsburgh program earlier this spring, Veilleux announced his commitment to Georgia State on Wednesday.

In his two seasons with the Nittany Lions backing up long time Penn State starter Sean Clifford , the Ontario native completed 23-of-35 attempts for 282 yards and three touchdowns.

Veilleux last offseason, left Penn State and ultimately chose to commit to the University of Pittsburgh. In his lone season with the Panthers, he had his ups-and-downs , completing 94 of 184 passing attempts for 1,179 yards and seven touchdowns while throwing eight interceptions.

Georgia State this fall will be entering their first season under head coach and former Georgia assistant Dell McGee. Last fall, the Panthers were 7-6 overall and 3-5 in Sun Belt play under head coach Shawn Elliott. Elliott chose to resign as the program's head coach in February after posting a 41-44 record over his seven seasons with the program. He accepted an assistant coaching job with the South Carolina Gamecocks shortly after his resignation.

Not a subscriber? That's okay! It's never too late to subscribe to Happy Valley Insider. Not only will you get access to each week's full visitors list, but you'll also have the following perks to go along with your subscription!

* Access to The Lions Den, which is our premium message board, where you can talk with fellow Penn State fans as well as the Happy Valley Insider staff.

* In-depth analytics -- HVI and the Rivals Network partnered with PFF, the industry leader in analytics. Every week, HVI offers PFF grades, snap counts, and more, thanks to this fantastic partnership.

* Dedicated team coverage -- Happy Valley Insider is at every Penn State football practice open to the media and has the complete scoop via practice reports, video breakdowns, video interviews, and more!

* Complete Recruiting Coverage -- We keep you up to speed on all of Penn State's efforts on the recruiting trail. Keep up to date with who Penn State is targeting from the day they're offered to the day they sign their letters of intent.

* All that, plus more, including access to our staff at HappyValleyInsider.com and our crew of regional and national experts from Rivals.com.

Sign up now for a subscription to Happy Valley Insider and get your first 30 days free!



