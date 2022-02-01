Good Morning Happy Valley: February 1, 2022

Good morning Happy Valley, welcome to a new daily post here on Nittany Nation, "Good Morning Happy Valley". Every morning, we will provide this post which will recap the events of the day prior here on Nittany Nation and around Penn State athletics.

Penn State receives an intriguing walk-on commitment: The Nittany Lions received a walk-on commitment on Monday from former three-star quarterback Xavier Copening. The Avon, Connecticut native and alum of Avon Old Farms was a former teammate of current Nittany Lion defensive back Marquis Wilson. Despite being a quarterback coming out of high school, Copening will likely be used in an athlete or wide receiver roles for the Nittany Lions. The former three-star possesses quality speed with 40-yard dash times recorded regularly in the mid-4.5s. With his quality speed and solid at 6-foot-0 and 180-pounds, Copening is an intriguing walk-on for the Nittany Lions.

Also worth noting is that Downingtown West defensive end Samuel Siafa committed to the Nittany Lions over Oklahoma State and others as a walk-on.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3UgdG8gZXZlcnlvbmUgdGhhdCBoYXMgaGVscGVkIG1l IGFsb25nIHRoZSB3YXkuIE15IHBhcmVudHMsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vYXZvbm9sZGZhcm1zP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBhdm9ub2xkZmFybXM8L2E+ICAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9FSFNFYWdsZXNfRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEVIU0Vh Z2xlc19GQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2Fj aEdvbWV6P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEdvbWV6PC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1N1cHJlbWVBdGhsZXRlXz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AU3VwcmVtZUF0aGxldGVfPC9hPiBJIGFt IGh1bWJsZWQgYW5kIGJsZXNzZWQgdG8gc2F5IEkgYW0gMTAwJSBjb21taXR0 ZWQgdG8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QZW5uU3RhdGVG YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUGVublN0YXRlRmJhbGw8L2E+ IFRoYW5rIHlvdSB0byA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Nv YWNoamZyYW5rbGluP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjb2FjaGpmcmFu a2xpbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EYW5uS2Fi YWxhUFNVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEYW5uS2FiYWxhUFNVPC9h PiBUaGlzIG9uZSYjMzk7cyBmb3IgeW91IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9SSVBCSUdCUk8/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNSSVBCSUdCUk88L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9XRUFSRTIyP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jV0VBUkUyMjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL3NsMHpZTWlZQWgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zbDB6WU1p WUFoPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFhhdmllciBDb3BlbmluZyAoQFhhdmllckNv cGVuaW5nKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1hhdmllckNv cGVuaW5nL3N0YXR1cy8xNDg4MjM0MjIwNTY0NzU4NTM2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMzEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

TOP OL TARGET SAM PENDLETON ANNOUNCES TOP FIVE

One of the Nittany Lions' top remaining offensive targets, Sam Pendleton announced his top five on Monday including Penn State in that group. Joining the Nittany Lions is Clemson, Michigan, North Carolina State, and Virginia Tech. The Pfafftown, North Carolina native is currently considered a Michigan lean with three FutureCasts for the Wolverines including from our own Richard Schnyderite.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SaXZhbHMyNTAgT0wgU2FtIFBlbmRsZXRvbiBicmVha3MgZG93biBo aXMgdG9wIGZpdmUgJmFtcDsgY29tbWl0bWVudCB0aW1ldGFibGUgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0NEaHROOWJMUzciPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9DRGh0 TjliTFM3PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTHBtNmU1UHh4VyI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xwbTZlNVB4eFc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQWRh bSBGcmllZG1hbiAoQFJpdmFsc0ZyaWVkbWFuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFsc0ZyaWVkbWFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNDg4NTAzNDY2 MzcyODMzMjgzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDEsIDIw MjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

PSU HOOPS UPSETS IOWA, 90-86 in DOUBLE OT

After being beaten by 17-points just a few weeks ago in Iowa City, Micah Shrewsberry's Nittany Lions picked up their biggest win of the season on Monday evening. In an entertaining game from start to finish, the Nittany Lions needed everything they had to upset the Hawkeyes including five Nittany Lions ending up with double-digit scoring efforts. Our own, Max Ralph provides a full recap of the Nittany Lions' ninth win of the season, here.

INCASE YOU MISSED IT

STORIES FROM AROUND HAPPY VALLEY