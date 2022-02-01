Good Morning Happy Valley: February 1, 2022
Penn State receives an intriguing walk-on commitment:
The Nittany Lions received a walk-on commitment on Monday from former three-star quarterback Xavier Copening. The Avon, Connecticut native and alum of Avon Old Farms was a former teammate of current Nittany Lion defensive back Marquis Wilson.
Despite being a quarterback coming out of high school, Copening will likely be used in an athlete or wide receiver roles for the Nittany Lions. The former three-star possesses quality speed with 40-yard dash times recorded regularly in the mid-4.5s. With his quality speed and solid at 6-foot-0 and 180-pounds, Copening is an intriguing walk-on for the Nittany Lions.
Also worth noting is that Downingtown West defensive end Samuel Siafa committed to the Nittany Lions over Oklahoma State and others as a walk-on.
TOP OL TARGET SAM PENDLETON ANNOUNCES TOP FIVE
One of the Nittany Lions' top remaining offensive targets, Sam Pendleton announced his top five on Monday including Penn State in that group.
Joining the Nittany Lions is Clemson, Michigan, North Carolina State, and Virginia Tech. The Pfafftown, North Carolina native is currently considered a Michigan lean with three FutureCasts for the Wolverines including from our own Richard Schnyderite.
PSU HOOPS UPSETS IOWA, 90-86 in DOUBLE OT
After being beaten by 17-points just a few weeks ago in Iowa City, Micah Shrewsberry's Nittany Lions picked up their biggest win of the season on Monday evening. In an entertaining game from start to finish, the Nittany Lions needed everything they had to upset the Hawkeyes including five Nittany Lions ending up with double-digit scoring efforts. Our own, Max Ralph provides a full recap of the Nittany Lions' ninth win of the season, here.
INCASE YOU MISSED IT
Below you can find everything we published here on Nittany Nation on Monday. Please note that some articles are subscriber-only articles. Subscriber-only articles will be denoted as such.
Nittany Nation TV: Micah Shrewsberry talks Iowa postgame
What're we hearing? The latest on a few Penn State Offensive Line Targets ($) (Lammers)PSU Hoops puts 5 in double figures in thrilling 2OT win over Iowa (Ralph)
Nittany Nation TV: Weekly PSU Wrestling call w/Sanderson & Dean
Penn State OL Anthony Whigan enters Transfer Portal (Schnyderite)
2022 OL Vega Ioane recaps weekend official visit to check out Penn State ($) (Lammers)
Wrestling Recap: Penn State defeats No. 2 Iowa, 19-13 (Murphy)
Weekly Recap: Penn State Hockey took on No. 12 Ohio State (Murphy)
STORIES FROM AROUND HAPPY VALLEY
Meet The 2022 Class: LB Abdul Carter (Koerbler -Black Shoe Diaries)
Penn State player accuses James Franklin, coaching staff of ignoring mental health concerns (Metrick - Penn Live)
Penn State in the Winter Olympics: These Nittany Lions will be competing for a medal (Hopkins - Penn Live)
Nittany Lions in the NFL | Ex-Penn State football players Nick Scott, Grant Haley headed to Super Bowl 56 (Yoder - Daily Collegian)
More Matches at the Bryce Jordan Center? Go for it, Cael Sanderson Says (Wogenrich - All Penn State)
Penn State’s special teams ace is going pro: Can Drew Hartlaub make it in the NFL?(Bodani - York Daily Record)
Penn State Football: Big Ten’s East-West Regular Season Divide Is Small (Poorman - StateCollege.com
A View from Behind the Bench as Penn State Beats Iowa in Double Overtime (Jones - StateCollege.com)
