Good Morning Happy Valley: February 15, 2022
Good morning Happy Valley, today is February 15, 2022. Tuesday was a quiet day on Penn State's football side of things but for Penn State basketball, it was a great day as for the first time in the Micah Shrewsberry era the Nittany Lions upset a ranked team, 62-58. Let's jump right into that and the rest of our headlines from Tuesday.
Men's basketball upsets No. 19 Michigan State
The Penn State men's basketball program earned their biggest win to date under head coach Micah Shrewsberry as the Nittany Lions upset No. 19 Michigan State 62-58 at the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday evening. Seth Lundy led all scorers in the game with 17 points on 6-of-14 shooting including 5-of-12 from three-point range. John Harrar recorded a 16-point, 16-rebound double-double in the victory as well.
Max Ralph provides a full recap of the Nittany Lions victory over Michigan State, here.
Penn State Wrestler Nick Lee hoping to close out career in style
Clay Sauertieg takes a look at Penn State senior wrestler Nick Lee who will look to close out his regular-season career on Saturday as it will be his final duel at Rec Hall.
