Good Morning Happy Valley: February 18, 2022
Good morning Happy Valley, today is Friday, February 18, 2022, and congrats on making it through another week.
On Thursday, three Penn State programs were in action with women's swimming finishing 10th in the Swimming and Diving at the Big Ten Championships, the men's basketball team taking down Minnesota (more below), and the women's basketball team defeating Nebraska 83-76.
It will be a busy weekend for Penn State athletics with 26 events taking place including the men's baseball season starting off this weekend down in Cary, North Carolina.
With that, let's take a look at Thursday's headlines.
Men's basketball cruises past Minnesota
The Penn State men's basketball team cruised by the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Thursday night behind 20-points from Jalen Pickett. The Nittany Lions played suffocating defense while having a strong and efficient game offensively, leading to a 67-46 win. You can read Max Ralph's full game recap, here.
Former Nittany Lion Jason Cabinda signs an extension with the Detroit Lions
Former Penn State linebacker and current Detroit Lion fullback Jason Cabinda signed a two-year extension with the Detroit Lions on Thursday, keeping him with the organization through 2023. The New Jersey native has become a fan favorite in Detroit over his time with the Lions and recently has become a favorite of head coach Dan Campbell. Cabinda is a do-it-all type fullback for the Lions, with the ability to contribute in the run game, pass game, and special teams.
In case you missed it...
Below you can find everything we published here on Nittany Nation on Monday. Please note that some articles are subscriber-only articles. Subscriber-only articles will be denoted as such.
Penn State sets date, time for Blue-White Game (Sauertieg)
Tom Izzo lauds PSU Hoops' Micah Shrewsberry, John Harrar after upset win (Ralph)
Stories from around Happy Valley
Golden revenge as Penn State Basketball destroys Minnesota (Smith - Victory Bell Rings)
Penn State women’s basketball turns 4th quarter against Nebraska around, ends 8 game losing run (Hillman - Daily Collegian)
Penn State women's volleyball lands outside hitter from Utah through transfer portal (Lather - Daily Collegian)
Penn State Announces Details for the Blue-White Game (Wogenrich - All Penn State)
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
• Talk about it inside The Wrestling Room Board
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board