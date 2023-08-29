Penn State Football Head Coach James Franklin met with the media today to preview his program's upcoming matchup against West Virginia this Saturday.

Franklin on Drew Allar's performance this camp

"He's been really, really good." Notes his accuracy and decision-making has been especially good this camp.

Franklin on Mike Yurcich moving to the booth...

"There's no better place to call a game from than the booth." Says Danny O'Brien being aligned with Yurcich is a big reason for it.

-- No starting quarterback announcement from Franklin today.

-- King Mack, Zion Tracy, Elliot Washington, and Tony Rojas all have the green light this season.

-- Franklin has a ton of respect and is proud of sophomore CB Cam Miller. Thinks he'll be a starter on four special teams unit and will play quite a bit on defense. The Nittany Lions' coaching staff has discussed adding him to their leadership counsel.

Franklin calls Saturday's "helmet stripe" game, a "sneaky white out.

"This will be a really good example on week one why college football is so special."

-- Franklin does note that most of the depth chart at this point ahead of this weekend's season opener is set. Just "doesn't see the value" in disclosing that information.

-- James Franklin says it took Drew Allar 13 or 14 practices before he threw an interception this fall camp.

-- Franklin calls Jordan van den Berg one of he most improved players on the defensive side of the ball. Coziah Izzard had been banged up most of camp but came back last week and has looked great.

-- Franklin says Hakeem Beamon and Zane Durant are bigger, adding "good weight" this fall.