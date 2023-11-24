When Penn State travels to Detroit to take on Michigan State on Friday night, it will be a homecoming of sorts for redshirt sophomore linebacker Kobe King, who came to Happy Valley from the Motor City three years ago.

King, along with his twin brother and star cornerback Kalen, are no strangers to Ford Field, either. The middle linebacker shared that he's played in the home stadium of the Detroit Lions twice in little league, but did not come out victorious in either ga,e. King and Penn State will have an opportunity to change that on Friday.

Penn State's defensive brother tandem is expected to have a rather large contingency of friends and family members in attendance for the regular season finale, which makes this opportunity even sweeter.

"This game means a lot just to close it out in my hometown and close out the regular season at Ford Field," King said. "Definitely that'd be a big win for just myself, my team and you know, it'd be great at home with family and friends there and a lot of people supporting me."

Playing in his home town is a fitting way to end what has been a building block year for Kobe King, who is in the midst of his first season as a starter for the Nittany Lions at middle linebacker. After seeing action as a reserve in 2023, King has taken the next step in his career, solidifying himself as a regular contributor in Manny Diaz's defense, especially down the stretch.

Over his first six games this season, King got on the field for just 117 defensive snaps (less than 20 per game) as a rotational piece. That number has now ballooned up to 195 snaps across the last five games, as King continues to realize an increased role with the Nittany Lions.

King has set new career-highs in tackles in each of the last two weeks against Michigan (nine) and Rutgers (10), while leading the defense in total tackles with 49 on the season. He has also racked up five tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks from his middle linebacker post.

It wasn't a shock to the former four-star recruit out of Cass Tech, who saw more time on third down as the season progressed, eventually leading to an increase in focus and playing time for one of the best defenses in the nation.

"I kind of knew or kind of seen it coming just with me taking a bigger role on third down in games, you know, in nickel, in our nickel packages and just being on the field a little more. I kind of took a chip on my shoulder, kind of dialed in on the details of things," King said. "I would say I'm definitely taking the steps in the right direction just with my role increasing this year a lot."