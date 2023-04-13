Lions Legacy Club announces "landmark" NIL partnership
Penn State NIL collective Lion Legacy Club announced a "landmark NIL partnership" on Thursday with West Shore Homes and MITER Brands. The partnership is a two-year deal with a "seven-figure" commitment according to the press release.
READ THE OFFICIAL PRESS RELEASE HERE
West Shore Homes is led by President and CEO B.J. Werzyn, a Penn State alumni. “As a business leader, I focus on building scalable and sustainable programs. As an alumnus, Penn State football and its future success is near and dear to me,” he said in the press release. “Lions Legacy, working in concert with Penn State athletics and following NCAA guidelines, delivers a scalable NIL model that creates business marketing programs with football student-athletes. I am thrilled to team up with MITER Brands to expand on our NIL work.
Penn State athletic director, Pat Kraft also released a statement in the press release. "We are so appreciative of Matt and B.J. for their support of our student-athletes and their NIL endeavors," Kraft said. "Penn State has such a strong alumni base and great leaders in their fields, and I love their willingness to impact our current student-athletes and propel our programs forward."
The deal is expected to help Lions Legacy Club "tap into new and creative opportunities with Penn State Football student-athletes," per the release. "This includes gameday activities, student-athlete brand unveils, philanthropic initiatives, jobsite appearances, client visits, and multiple advertising formats around the region."
The deal is not the first time that West Shore Homes has been seen in the Penn State NIL sphere as the company announced a NIL deal with Penn State running back Nick Singleton last year.
Background on Lions Legacy Club
The Lions Legacy Club was founded by former Penn State women's lacrosse player and businesswoman Jennifer Ferrang, businessman Brad Dillman, former Nittany Lion, and former Nittany Lion linebacker Michael Mauti. Ferrang has spent most of her career in the healthcare industry working with organizations such as Cardinal Health, Quest Diagnostics, Aetna, and Kaiser Permanente while Dillman is a successful businessman who has also worked in corporate healthcare.
Also part of the Lion Legacy Club's staff is Tiana Myers Rich, the club's chief of staff who has an extensive history in sports administration including with the NCAA, Northwestern Women's Basketball, and Klutch Sports Group.
Penn State fans can sign up for memberships with the Lions Legacy Club either monthly or yearly. Monthly memberships range from $25 through $100 while the yearly range from $250 through $1000.
