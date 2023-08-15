Happy Valley Insider

Locked On Nittany Pod: Can Penn State go undefeated in 2023?
Locked On Nittany Lions host Zach Seyko welcomes back Penn State grad and artist Matty Fresh to debate if the Penn State Nittany Lions can go (12-0) in 2023. The team is complete, but what are some of the biggest obstacles they face during the season.
Plus, find out why players like Theo Johnson, Kobe King, and others need to step up alongside Drew Allar, Nicholas Singleton, and Abdul Carter to push this team over the hump and make the College Football Playoff.
In the final segment, Zach and Matt rehash the Big Ten debate with Oregon and Washington joining the conference. Learn what the Big Ten has planned next for expansion and how it affects Penn State.
