Happy Valley Insider

Locked On Nittany Pod: Penn State STILL has not named a starting QB
Penn State Football head coach James Franklin addressed the media at his press conference leading up to the game against West Virginia. The big news of the day was supposed to be the announcement of Drew Allar as the starting quarterback, but it never happened. Is Coach Franklin being strategic or crazy? Let us know in the comments!
Locked On Nittany Lions host Zach Seyko discusses the final stretch of this QB battle between Allar and Beau Pribula. Will it be Allar? Could it actually be Pribula? Penn State has plans for both. Plus, find out why freshmen Tony Rojas, King Mack, Zion Tracy, and Elliot Washington are poised to see the football field right away.
