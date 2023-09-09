Learn how Penn State's defense aims to capitalize on Delaware's new QB, O-line's lack of speed, and size at wide receiver. Penn State wins, but by how much? Zach shares his official score prediction in the final segment and explains why how Nicholas Singleton will have the best performance.

Get ready for an all-new episode of Locked On Nittany Lions! In this podcast, Locked On Nittany Lions host Zach Seyko previews the Penn State vs. Delaware game, with insights into the teams' recent performances and rankings. Explore how Penn State's offense plans to exploit Delaware's defense, with a focus on the running game and tight ends.

Not a Happy Valley Insider subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on THE LIONS DEN FORUM!

Athletic Brewing

Go to AthleticBrewing.com and enter code LOCKEDON to get 15% off your first online order or find a store near you! Athletic Brewing. Milford, CT and San Diego, CA. Near Beer.

Betterhelp

This podcast is sponsored by BetterHelp.If you’re thinking of starting therapy, give BetterHelp a try. Visit BetterHelp.com/lockedoncollege today to get 10% off your first month.

Gametime

Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONCOLLEGE for $20 off your first purchase.

LinkedIn

LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the qualified candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/LOCKEDONCOLLEGE. Terms and conditions apply.

eBay Motors

For parts that fit, head to eBay Motors and look for the green check. Stay in the game with eBay Guaranteed Fit. eBay Motors dot com. Let’s ride. eBay Guaranteed Fit only available to US customers. Eligible items only. Exclusions apply.

FanDuel

Make Every Moment More. Right now, NEW customers can bet FIVE DOLLARS and get TWO HUNDRED in BONUS BETS – GUARANTEED. Visit FanDuel.com/LOCKEDON to get started.