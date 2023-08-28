Happy Valley Insider

Who do YOU think will start at the Penn State football's key positions? Locked On Nittany Lions host Zach Seyko runs down every position group from quarterback to offensive line to cornerback to punter. Find out how the Nittany Lions will line up for a majority of the 2023 season with the players they have available. Since transfer Dante Cephas is not ready to fill the role Penn State had planned, Zach discusses what the offense will look like with its modified starting lineup. It might be status quo on defense, however linebacker and safety will see some new faces. Finally, Penn State has a new kicker, punter, long snapper, holder, and punt returner. The special teams gets a complete makeover, Zach lists all the players taking over.

