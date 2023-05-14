Happy Valley Insider

Are you a die-hard Penn State football fan searching for the inside scoop on the Nittany Lions' quarterback recruiting situation?

Look no further than this episode of Locked On Nittany Lions! Host Zach Seyko is joined by Rivals recruiting analyst Dylan Callaghan Croley to delve into the reasons why the Nittany Lions have yet to secure a quarterback commitment for the class of 2024.

In this episode, Seyko and Croley discuss the current depth at quarterback on the Penn State roster and how that may be impacting recruiting efforts. They also explore why the Nittany Lions are focusing their attention on prospects like Luke Kromenhoek and Michael Van Buren, and how they're struggling to compete with other schools for the top quarterback recruits.

But don't worry, Penn State faithful - Seyko and Croley are optimistic that the Nittany Lions will land a talented quarterback in the near future.

Tune in to hear about the latest quarterbacks offered by Penn State, including Tyler Cherry, Ethan Grunkemeyer, and Trever Jackson. Who will be the one to pledge to Happy Valley? Find out on this episode of Locked On Nittany Lions!