Nicholas Singleton named 2022 Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year

CHICAGO (December 7, 2021) — In its 37th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Nick Singleton of Governor Mifflin High School is the 2021-22 Gatorade Pennsylvania Football Player of the Year. Singleton is the first Gatorade Pennsylvania Football Player of the Year to be chosen from Governor Mifflin High School.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Singleton as Pennsylvania’s best high school football player. Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award to be announced in December, Singleton joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners, including Emmitt Smith (1986-87, Escambia High School, Fla.), Matthew Stafford (2005-06, Highland Park High School, Texas) and Christian McCaffrey (2012-13 & 2013-14, Valor Christian High School, Colo.).

The 6-foot, 215-pound senior running back rushed for 2,043 yards and 41 touchdowns on 165 carries this past season, leading the Mustangs (10-1) to the district championship game. Singleton also caught four passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns, and returned a kickoff for another score. An All-State honoree, he has been selected to play in the 2022 All-American Bowl. Singleton is ranked as the nation’s No. 1 running back recruit in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports. He averaged 13.2 yards per touch in 2021 and scored every 3.89 touches.

Singleton has volunteered extensively as a coach for Bronco’s “Little Kids” football camps and practices. He is an avid participant in Mifflin’s elementary school literacy outreach program and has donated his time as part of community cleanup initiatives. “Nick Singleton has a dynamic combination of speed and power for a running back,” said Bryan Strohl, head coach at Cocalico High School.

“He can get the tough yards or he can break any run for a touchdown if you give him a little seam. In my 18 years coaching high school football, I’ve never seen another running back with the skill set that he has.”

Singleton has maintained a 3.51 GPA in the classroom. He has signed a National Letter of Intent to play football on scholarship at Penn State University next fall.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the state winners in each sport.

Singleton joins recent Gatorade Pennsylvania Football Players of the Year Kyle McCord (2020-21, St. Joseph's Preparatory School), Julian Fleming (2019-20 & 2018-19, Southern Columbia Area High School), and Phil Jurkovec (2017-18, Pine-Richland High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.

