Penn State Head Coach Cael Sanderson announced today that NLWC resident athlete, two-time NCAA Champion, and four-time All-American Nick Lee would be joining the Nittany Lion Staff as the new Assistant Coach.

Lee has effectively retired from international competition with the move, as his second attempt to make an Olympic Team fell short when he lost to teammate Zain Retherford at the Olympic Team Trials in the Bryce Jordan Center in April.

The news was confirmed by Sanderson on the NLWC Podcast. It was then reiterated by several Nittany Lions, including Beau Bartlett, on X.

Sanderson said:

"We're going to fill the position ASAP. Obviously, the position opened unexpectedly. But we have so many incredible people around here. I think, I don't think, I know we're going to hire Nick Lee in that position. He has a knack for coaching, he's smart, he has really taken a vested interest in helping the people around him get better."