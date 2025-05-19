NitBits: Penn State Makes the Most of Early OV Weekend

Penn State over the weekend hosted their first major official visit weekend of the 2026 recruiting cycle. While the Nittany Lions' don't usually host prospects this year in the cycle, they made the most of the official visit weekend which coming into the weekend consisted of prospects that they mostly had to make up ground with.

While Penn State hasn't picked up any commitments in the first 24 hours following the end of the weekend, James Franklin and his program have gained some significant momentum with several prospects who made the trip.