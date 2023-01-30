On Saturday, Penn State hosted its third and final Junior Day of the month as they looked to continue to build momentum on the recruiting trail following their 11-2, Rose Bowl-winning season.

The Nittany Lions hosted a myriad of 2024, 2025, and 2026 prospects as part of the Junior Day and very much like the first two of the month, it was a productive day for the Nittany Lions.

Over the course of Saturday, the Nittany Lions offered several new prospects but also gained some serious positive momentum with several recruits as well. We discuss those developments and more below.

Additionally, it's worth noting that wide receivers coach Marques Hagans' first major recruiting event with the Nittany Lions after coming on board with the program last Monday.