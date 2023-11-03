With that being said, here are some of our overnight thoughts on the schedule.

Later Thursday afternoon, the Big Ten Conference announced the official 2024 schedule for each of its football programs as the conference will welcome in four new members next year in Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington.

-- 8/31 to the season at WVU. 2nd half of home & home series against old border rival.

-- After opening conference play 8 straight years on the road, PSU opens B1G play at home 9/28 vs Illinois

-- Two bye weeks: 9/14 & 10/19. The expanded 18-team conference will try to build them in after west coast trips. USC is 10/12. PSU is off the next week.

-- Brutal 5-game stretch from 10/5 to 11/9: UCLA, at USC , bye, at Wisconsin, Ohio State, Washington

-- No Indiana (mercifully no longer played annually with divisions gone). No Michigan (who will likely will have a new head coach). No MSU (meaning the winner of this season finale in Detroit will get claim to hideous Land Grant Trophy for a while).

-- 2024 will be start of 12-team playoff. #11 PSU would barely be in if it started this year (with UM looming next home game).

-- No start times or themes known yet. PSU would love to play Ohio State for the WHITE OUT. If the B1G waives “the no night games in November rule.” Seriously doubt they will waste it on Illinois. Which makes us think UCLA on 10/5 will be the WHITE OUT. The HELMET STRIPE is really a WHITE OUT with a blue stripe through the lucky people in Sections EE & WE. My guess is the Illini will be the HELMET STRIPE on 9/28. And FOX’ BIG GAME AT NOON will turn November 2nd vs the Buckeyes into the dreaded daylight STRIPE OUT. Which is as effective as trick-or-treating at noon.

-- With Maryland in the finale now, need to think of & design a trophy for the wrap-up. Nittany Lions trekking to College Park tomorrow. Terps just 3-41-1 vs PSU. JoePa never lost to them. James Franklin has dropped two. UMD wants to be a rival (remember the HANDSHAKE GAME in 2014?) but fails to forget WE ARE UNRIVALED!