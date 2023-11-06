Monday might be opening day for Mike Rhoades and the Penn State Nittany Lions' men's basketball program but it is also a big day for the program on the recruiting trail. On Monday, four-star Rivals100 prospect Miles Goodman announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions over the Washington Huskies. Goodman is ranked by Rivals as the No. 78 player in the 2024 recruiting cycle including the 10th best center in the country. Goodman is the first four-star prospect to commit to the Nittany Lions since Lamar Stevens and Tony Carr did so as part of the 2016 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-10, 205-pound center also had offers in his recruitment from California, Georgetown, Montana, San Diego State, TCU, Texas Tech, UNLV, and Washington. Mike Rhoades and the Nittany Lions got involved in Goodman's recruitment this past summer, offering him in July. At the time, the Nittany Lions were his fourth offer after Washington, Montana, and San Diego State all offered the center last winter. After the Nittany Lions got involved, the two sides would remain in consistent contact, eventually leading to an official visit in late September coinciding with the Penn State football's White Out game against Iowa. From there, the Nittany Lions were considered a potential leader for Goodman, eventually leading to his commitment on Tuesday. Landing the California native is a huge recruiting win for Mike Rhoades and the Nittany Lions as Rhoades puts together his first full recruiting class in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Goodman will join three-star guards Dominick Stewart and Jahvin Carter. While currently living in Southern California, Goodman is originally from the Seattle, Washington area, attending O'Dea High School in Seattle earlier in his high school career - making the recruiting win that much more impressive for Mike Rhoades and his staff. As a junior at O'Dea, Goodman averaged 8.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game while averaging 21.2 minutes per game.

A look at Penn State's front court in 2024

Goodman will join a Penn State frontcourt in 2024 that is currently projected to include current sophomores Favour Aire and Demetrius Lilley, as well as current junior forward Zach Hicks. Aire and Hicks joined the Nittany Lions program this offseason, transferring into the program from Miami (FL) and Temple respectively. Lilley is one of three returning scholarship players from Penn State's roster last season. Graduate transfers Leo O'Boyle and Qudus Wahab will exhaust their final season of eligibility this season.

SCOUTING REPORT