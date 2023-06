Not too long after he officially decommitted from Rutgers, Class of 2024 point guard Dellquan Warren picked up offers from Florida State and Penn State. A slick left-handed point guard with soaring athleticism and a shifty, blur-quick style, the 6-foot-1 Warren is an offensive operator who appears tailor-made for a prolific, frenetic paced offense.

The Geneva, Ohio native is currently playing at Keystone Athletic Academy in Erie, Pa., where he has established himself as a stout on ball defender with a flashy handle and an extravagant above-rim game.