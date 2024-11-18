Penn State Basketball receiving votes in latest AP Top 25 poll

Penn State Basketball currently sits at 4-0 on the season after defeating Virginia Tech this past week along with OOC wins over Binghamton, St. Francis and UMBC, and some national writers are starting to take notice.

For the first time this season, the Nittany Lions have received votes in the men’s basketball Associated Press Top 25 poll. This is the first time Penn State has received a vote in the AP Poll since March 2nd, 2020.