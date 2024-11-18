Penn State Basketball receiving votes in latest AP Top 25 poll

Penn State Basketball currently sits at 4-0 on the season after defeating Virginia Tech this past week along with OOC wins over Binghamton, St. Francis and UMBC, and some national writers are starting to take notice.
For the first time this season, the Nittany Lions have received votes in the men’s basketball Associated Press Top 25 poll. This is the first time Penn State has received a vote in the AP Poll since March 2nd, 2020.
Along with Penn State, the poll also features fellow Big Ten teams such as Purdue (24), Indiana (16), Wisconsin (19), Rutgers (24) and Illinois (25).
Along with receiving some votes in the AP poll, the Nittany Lions have also received some praises in the other rankings systems. Penn State is currently ranked No. 34 in the KenPom rankings and No. 48 per Bart Torvik.
This week the Nittany Lions welcome Purdue Fort Wayne to State College for a 7:00pm ET matchup on Wednesday night inside of the Bryce Jordan Center. The game can be streamed on BTN+.
