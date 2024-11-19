Potential Transfer Targets for Penn State Football this upcoming offseason

Last year we did something similar where one of our own, Mike Broadbent dove into some of the top players from the lower levels (G5/FCS) who have Northeast or Penn State ties of some sort.
With that being said, here's a list of some of the players that we've identified as potential transfer candidates so far.
POSITION NEEDS....
QB: 0
RB: 0-1
WR: 0-1
TE: 0
OL: 1-2
DE: 1-2
DT: 1-2
LB: 0-1
CB: 0-1
S: 1-2