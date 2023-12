For the first time since 2016, Penn State in 2024 will have a new offensive and defensive coordinator. Early this month, the Nittany Lions named Andy Kotelnicki the program's next offensive coordinator and now will have to replace defensive coordinator Manny Diaz who left on Thursday to become the next head coach of the Duke Blue Devils.

Penn State's next defensive coordinator will be the third for the Nittany Lions in the last four years with both prior coaches leaving for head coaching jobs in the ACC. It will also make the fourth defensive coordinator of the James Franklin era.

With that, where may Penn State turn for their next defensive coordinator? Happy Valley Insider takes a look at 10 candidates below.