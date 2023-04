There are several former Penn State football players that will be hoping to hear their names called at some point in the draft. If they don't, there are still other opportunities to make it to the league with the first being signing as an undrafted free agent.

Last year we saw eight former Nittany Lions hear their name called on draft day and this year could very well come close to that same number.

Below you see which former Nittany Lions are available for the draft and where they ended up as we will be tracking the landing spots for each of them throughout three day event.