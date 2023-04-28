On Friday night, Penn State's Joey Porter Jr was selected in the first round at No. 32 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Let's take a look back at how Joey Porter Jr. got to where he is today.

Porter Jr. signed with Penn State as part of their 2019 recruiting class after being a three-star recruit out of North Allegheny in Pittsburgh. The son of Pittsburgh Steelers legendary linebacker Joey Porter, Porter Jr. wasn't a hugely heralded prospect coming out of North Allegheny. He had 20 scholarship offers including Arizona State, Boston College, Cincinnati, LSU, Maryland, Miami (FL), Nebraska, Pittsburgh, UCF, and West Virginia. He was the 52nd-ranked cornerback in the 2019 recruiting class and the No. 11 prospect in the Pennsylvania rankings.

Here's what Adam Gorney had to say in his look back at Joey Porter Jr. earlier this week.

"When it comes to Porter and memories, there aren’t a ton of memories from his high school days because he wasn’t on the national scene much.

Porter, whose father was a four-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, only attended a couple of camps during his high school days and really never got thrown at much in the Pittsburgh suburbs so the evaluation process was difficult with him.

We tended to lean a little more conservative which ended up being a mistake since he’s a potential first-rounder but at the time there just wasn’t much to go on. There were also questions about whether he would stay at defensive back or grow much bigger like his father who was 6-foot-3 and 248 pounds during his playing days.

Other than that, there were some issues with being too handsy with receivers and concerns about his overall athletic ability but many of those have been answered over the last few years at Penn State.

There’s no doubt that Porter has blossomed a lot in the last few years in college. Yes, he had picks in high school but many from his senior season highlight tape were poorly thrown balls that he stepped in front of. At Penn State, he did a great job in coverage, pressed receivers to the sidelines, and then had the length to knock passes away across the middle."



