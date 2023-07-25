Penn State Football is right around the corner as Fall camp is expected to start up early next month and there will be plenty of storylines will be abound in each position group, and here at Happy Valley Insider we are taking a quick look at each of them. Next up: Wide Receivers ICYMI: Quarterbacks | Running Backs

Not a Happy Valley Insider subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on THE LIONS DEN FORUM!

PERSONNEL....

Scholarship Count: 12 Personnel: Dante Cephas (R-Sr., 6-0, 187), KeAndre Lambert-Smtih (Jr., 6-1, 188), Malick Meiga (Jr., 6-4, 24), Malik McClain (Jr., 6-4, 204), Liam Clifford (R-So., 6-1, 190), Omari Evans (So., 6-0, 185), Harrison Wallace III (RS-So., 6-1, 194), Cristian Driver (RS-Fr., 5-11, 188), Anthony Ivey (RS-Fr., 5-11, 180), Tyler Johnson (RS-Fr., 6-0, 187), Kaden Saunders (RS-Fr., 5-10, 180), and Carmelo Taylor (Fr., 5-11, 162). Note: Heights/weights have not yet been updated on Penn State's official roster

FALL CAMP OUTLOOK....

With Cephas likely assuming one of the starting wide receiver roles and KeAndre Lambert-Smith maintaining the slot, there is still one spot up for grabs as newcomer Malik McClain and Harrison Wallace III have been battling it out for that final starting spot. However regardless of who starts, there are others who will play significant snaps this season like Liam Clifford, Omari Evans and potentially some others who are expected to see significant snaps this season. Overall it's hard to judge how this group will be as a whole compared to last season since Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley ended up pretty good receivers.

ONE THING WE WILL BE WATCHING....

Dante Cephas. Everyone has seen the film and what Cephas can do at the MAC level, but I think I speak for all of the media when I say, we are all eager to see if he can be a true WR1 for both Drew Allar and the offense this season as they kind of need him to be the guy if they want any hope of making the College Football Playoffs this season.

PRE-CAMP TWO-DEEP PROJECTION