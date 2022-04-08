Penn State Football lands commitment from 2023 Florida QB Marcus Stokes

The visit to State College was Stokes' second over the past few months, but it didn't take long for Stokes to come to a decision on the trip as he took to social media just a little over 24 hours since arriving in Pennsylvania as he took to social media to announce his decision.

Nease High School (FL) 2023 quarterback Marcus Stokes had long been high on the Nittany Lions, but the thing that sealed the deal was a trip to campus this past Thursday as he got a chance to hang out with some of the current 2023 commits such as Joshua Miller and others.

Stokes is a 6-foot-1, 170-pound dual-threat quarterback prospect, who in the end chose to commit to Penn State over 13 other scholarship offers from programs such as Indiana, Pittsburgh, Utah, Virginia Tech and many others.

As stated before this was Stokes second visit to campus, as he also made the trip up to Penn State back in late January for a Junior Day visit and that's when the Nittany Lions first offered him.

"Penn State is top notch! They made me feel welcome," Stokes said. "It was amazing sitting in the room with all the coaches surrounding me and to just hear the words 'we believe in you' really hit me deep and made me feel amazing."

Stokes is now the ninth commitment in the class of 2023 that currently ranks fourth in the country per the Rivals team rankings, just slightly behind Notre Dame, Texas Tech and Arkansas.

Stay tuned for more on Stokes and other WeAre23 recruit scoop right here on Nittany Nation!