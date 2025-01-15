Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jan 15, 2025
Penn State Transfer Breakdown: DE Enai White
circle avatar
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Editor
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

Happy Valley Insider continues our series of looking at Penn State's transfer portal commitments by taking a look at defensive end transfer commitment Enai White.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

TRANSFER BREAKDOWNS: Kyron Hudson | Devonte Ross

CAREER OUTLOOK

After being a top-100 prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, White's career at Texas A&M has not gone the way that he had hoped for in College Station.

After a redshirt freshman season in 2021, White played 90 snaps in 2022 for Texas A&M, recording five tackles, five quarterback pressures, and his first career sack. It was a solid start to his career on the field and there were hopes that it would result in a bigger 2023 season and beyond.

In 2023, White would play in five games but would suffer a season-ending knee injury that would keep him out for the rest of the season and the majority of the 2024 offseason. While working his way back from his knee injury, White only played two games this past fall for the Aggies on defense, recording nine total snaps.

For the most part, it has been a loss last year and a half for White but the raw potential and upside still remain there for the former four-star prospect.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In