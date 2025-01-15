Penn State Transfer Breakdown: DE Enai White

Happy Valley Insider continues our series of looking at Penn State's transfer portal commitments by taking a look at defensive end transfer commitment Enai White.

After being a top-100 prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, White's career at Texas A&M has not gone the way that he had hoped for in College Station.

After a redshirt freshman season in 2021, White played 90 snaps in 2022 for Texas A&M, recording five tackles, five quarterback pressures, and his first career sack. It was a solid start to his career on the field and there were hopes that it would result in a bigger 2023 season and beyond.

In 2023, White would play in five games but would suffer a season-ending knee injury that would keep him out for the rest of the season and the majority of the 2024 offseason. While working his way back from his knee injury, White only played two games this past fall for the Aggies on defense, recording nine total snaps.

For the most part, it has been a loss last year and a half for White but the raw potential and upside still remain there for the former four-star prospect.