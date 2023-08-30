Next up in Happy Valley Insider's countdown of the preseason top 25 players for Penn State football this season is one of the best players in the country at his position. Checking in at no. 4 is running back Nicholas Singleton .

After coming to Penn State as arguably the best running back prospect in the country in the 2023 recruiting cycle, Singleton quickly burst onto the scene for Penn State. In just his second collegiate game he ran for 179 yards and 2 touchdowns, including a 70-yard run.

Just like that, the legend of Nicholas Singleton started to be born.

Singleton scored a Penn State freshman record 12 rushing touchdowns last season. His 179 rushing yards against Ohio set a record for a player in their Beaver Stadium debut. He also became the first Penn State running back since Larry Johnson in 2002 to have two rushing touchdowns of 40+ yards and three total rushes for 40+ yards in the same game.

His performance for the season earned him the Thompson-Randle El Big Ten Freshman of the Year Award. He was a Freshman All-American, led the team in rushing yards, and rushed his way into Penn State lore with his 87-yard touchdown run against Utah in the Rose Bowl.

This fall, Singleton should emerge as one of the best running backs in the country. Not only that, but he should cement himself as one of the top playmakers in the FBS. Singleton could potentially be a Heisman darkhorse as well.