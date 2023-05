Penn State basketball continues to use the transfer portal as a part of the rebuild as they have now added another guard in former University of Missouri - Kansas City prospect RayQwandis Mitchell today.

The Minnesota native comes to Happy Valley after one year with the Roos. This past season, the 6-foot-5 averaged 17.3 point, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals per game while shooting 34.5% from the field.

Mitchell will have one year of eligibility remaining.