Penn State LB Dominic DeLuca announces return for 2025 season

Penn State Football continues it's run of players returning as linebacker Dominic DeLuca has announced via social media that he will be returning to State College for the 2025 season.
The 6-foot-1, 228-pounds linebacker joins the likes of QB Drew Allar, RB Nick Singleton, RB Kay'tron Allen, OL Nick Dawkins, DE Dani Dennis-Sutton, DE Smith Vilbert and several others that will return to the Nittany Lions next season.
This past season, DeLuca played in all 15 games for the Nittany Lions, where he finished with a career high 40 tackles (21 solo), four tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, three interceptions, one returned for a touchdowns and one pass deflection.
The former preferred walk-on for the Nittany Lions will bring some continuity to the linebacker room, as they just recently lost Kobe King who announced his intentions to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft.
