Penn State LB Dominic DeLuca announces return for 2025 season

Penn State Football continues it's run of players returning as linebacker Dominic DeLuca has announced via social media that he will be returning to State College for the 2025 season.

The 6-foot-1, 228-pounds linebacker joins the likes of QB Drew Allar, RB Nick Singleton, RB Kay'tron Allen, OL Nick Dawkins, DE Dani Dennis-Sutton, DE Smith Vilbert and several others that will return to the Nittany Lions next season.