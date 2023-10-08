The Penn State Nittany Lions fresh off their bye week moved up one spot in the US LBM Coaches Poll but remained at No. 6 in the Associated Press poll this week.

The Nittany Lions now the No. 5 team in the Coaches Poll, moved up one spot after the Texas Longhorns fell to rival Oklahoma 34-30. The Longhorns fell from No. 4 to No. 11 in the Coaches Poll. In the AP Poll, however, James Franklin's team was jumped by the Sooners who made the move from No. 12 to No. 5 with their rivalry win.