Penn State moves up in Coaches Poll, jumped by OU in AP Poll
The Penn State Nittany Lions fresh off their bye week moved up one spot in the US LBM Coaches Poll but remained at No. 6 in the Associated Press poll this week.
The Nittany Lions now the No. 5 team in the Coaches Poll, moved up one spot after the Texas Longhorns fell to rival Oklahoma 34-30. The Longhorns fell from No. 4 to No. 11 in the Coaches Poll. In the AP Poll, however, James Franklin's team was jumped by the Sooners who made the move from No. 12 to No. 5 with their rivalry win.
Penn State is one of three Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll joining Michigan and Ohio State who are ranked second and third respectively. Wisconsin, Maryland, and Iowa all received votes as well.
In the Coaches Poll, the Wolverines, Buckeyes, and Nittany Lions are the only other Big Ten representatives. Iowa, Maryland, and Wisconsin all received votes as well from the coaches. Future Big Ten members USC, Washington, Oregon, and UCLA are all ranked in both polls this week as well.
Penn State has just two ranked opponents left on their 2023 schedule, those being the aforementioned Michigan Wolverines (Nov. 11) and Ohio State Buckeyes (Oct. 21).
Here is the complete AP Poll and Coaches Poll below.
|Rank
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|
1
|
Georgia
|
Georgia
|
2
|
Michigan
|
Michigan
|
3
|
Ohio State
|
Ohio State
|
4
|
Florida State
|
Florida State
|
5
|
Oklahoma
|
Penn State
|
6
|
Penn State
|
Washington
|
7
|
Washington
|
Oklahoma
|
8
|
Oregon
|
Oregon
|
9
|
Texas
|
USC
|
10
|
USC
|
Alabama
|
11
|
Alabama
|
Texas
|
12
|
UNC
|
UNC
|
13
|
Ole Miss
|
Ole Miss
|
14
|
Louisville
|
Oregon State
|
15
|
Oregon State
|
Louisville
|
16
|
Utah
|
Utah
|
17
|
Duke
|
Tennessee
|
18
|
UCLA
|
Duke
|
19
|
Washington State (T-19)
|
Washington State
|
20
|
Tennessee (T-19)
|
LSU
|
21
|
Notre Dame
|
Notre Dame
|
22
|
LSU
|
UCLA
|
23
|
Kansas
|
Kentucky
|
24
|
Kentucky
|
Kansas
|
25
|
Miami (FL)
|
Mizzouri
