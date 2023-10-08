News More News
ago football Edit

Penn State moves up in Coaches Poll, jumped by OU in AP Poll

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Beat Writer / Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsDylanCC

The Penn State Nittany Lions fresh off their bye week moved up one spot in the US LBM Coaches Poll but remained at No. 6 in the Associated Press poll this week.

The Nittany Lions now the No. 5 team in the Coaches Poll, moved up one spot after the Texas Longhorns fell to rival Oklahoma 34-30. The Longhorns fell from No. 4 to No. 11 in the Coaches Poll. In the AP Poll, however, James Franklin's team was jumped by the Sooners who made the move from No. 12 to No. 5 with their rivalry win.

NOT A RIVALS SUBSCRIBER? JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE!

Penn State is one of three Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll joining Michigan and Ohio State who are ranked second and third respectively. Wisconsin, Maryland, and Iowa all received votes as well.

In the Coaches Poll, the Wolverines, Buckeyes, and Nittany Lions are the only other Big Ten representatives. Iowa, Maryland, and Wisconsin all received votes as well from the coaches. Future Big Ten members USC, Washington, Oregon, and UCLA are all ranked in both polls this week as well.

Penn State has just two ranked opponents left on their 2023 schedule, those being the aforementioned Michigan Wolverines (Nov. 11) and Ohio State Buckeyes (Oct. 21).

Here is the complete AP Poll and Coaches Poll below.

AP Poll and Coaches Poll (10/8/2023)
Rank AP Poll Coaches Poll

1

Georgia

Georgia

2

Michigan

Michigan

3

Ohio State

Ohio State

4

Florida State

Florida State

5

Oklahoma

Penn State

6

Penn State

Washington

7

Washington

Oklahoma

8

Oregon

Oregon

9

Texas

USC

10

USC

Alabama

11

Alabama

Texas

12

UNC

UNC

13

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

14

Louisville

Oregon State

15

Oregon State

Louisville

16

Utah

Utah

17

Duke

Tennessee

18

UCLA

Duke

19

Washington State (T-19)

Washington State

20

Tennessee (T-19)

LSU

21

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

22

LSU

UCLA

23

Kansas

Kentucky

24

Kentucky

Kansas

25

Miami (FL)

Mizzouri

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}