According to the program's game notes for their season opener against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday night, Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich will call the Nittany Lions' offense from the coaches; box this season.

Yurcich called the Nittany Lions offense from the sideline over his prior two seasons with the Nittany Lions. Joining Yurcich in the coaches' box will be co-offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Ty Howle and co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Anthony Poindexter.