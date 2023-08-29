Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich to coach from the box in 2023
According to the program's game notes for their season opener against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday night, Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich will call the Nittany Lions' offense from the coaches; box this season.
Yurcich called the Nittany Lions offense from the sideline over his prior two seasons with the Nittany Lions. Joining Yurcich in the coaches' box will be co-offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Ty Howle and co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Anthony Poindexter.
Coaching from the field will be defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Manny Diaz, special teams coordinator/outside linebacker/nickels coach Stacy Collins, defensive line coach Deion Barnes, wide receivers coach Marques Hagans, co-offensive coordinator/running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider, associate head coach/cornerbacks coach Terry Smith, and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein.
Penn State is allowed 11 coaches on the sidelines during the game (James Franklin + 10 assistants). With Mike Yurcich moving to the box, the Nittany Lions will have an open spot on the sidelines for one more assistant.
With Yurcich in the box, first-year graduate assistant and assistant quarterbacks coach Danny O'Brien will likely handle the sideline coaching duties for the Nittany Lions' quarterbacks.
