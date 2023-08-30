Penn State offensive lineman Landon Tengwall has announced that he has medically retired. The announcement came on Twitter Wednesday evening, after the Annapolis, Maryland, had not been seen around the team for quite a few weeks. The 6-foot-6, 317-pound Tengwall posted the following statement on Twitter.

"Penn State family, it is with a heavy heart that I am announcing my retirement from football. Unfortunately, I have sustained an injury that will not allow me to safely continue to play the game I love, and that has given me so much. I want to thank my family, my friends, Coach Franklin, Coach Trautwein, my teammates, and all the Penn State coaches and staff. They have all provided invaluable support through this difficult time. Penn State will always be my home. I will always be a proud Penn State football player. Penn State has the greatest fans in the world, and I want to thank all of you for supporting me during my time on the field and now in my next chapter. We Are... Forever"

