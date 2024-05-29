This weekend, Fort Bend Christian (TX) four-star defensive end Max Granville will be on campus for an official visit. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound prospect is one of the Nittany Lions' top overall defensive prospects.

The Texas native has received offers from many of the country's top overall programs with over two dozen reported offers. Among those offers include Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Georgia, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, and Wisconsin.



