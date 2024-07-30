Penn State offensive lineman Sal Wormley has been named to the Outland Trophy watch list. The Outland Trophy is annually given to the nation's best interior offensive or defensive lineman.

Wormley is entering his final season with the program after being an All-Big Ten honorable mention last season by both the coaches and media after starting in all 13 games at right guard for the Nittany Lions.

The Newark, New Jersey native has started in each of Penn State's 26 games dating back to the beginning of the 2022 season. According to Pro Football Focus, Wormley has allowed just four sacks over the last two seasons. Wormley will remain the Nittany Lions starter at right guard, the only primary from the Nittany Lions starting offensive line from last season to be returning this fall.

