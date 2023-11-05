Fresh off a 51-15 win over the Maryland Terrapins, the Penn State Nittany Lions have opened as a touchdown underdog to Big Ten East rival Michigan on Sunday according to FanDuel. The over/under for the game has been set at 46.5 points.

The Nittany Lions enter Week 11 of the college football season with an 8-1 record including a 5-1 record in conference play. The Nittany Lions have won back-to-back games after falling to Ohio State on October 21 in Columbus.

The Nittany Lions are 7-2 against the spread this season. After covering in their first six games of the season, Penn State failed to cover against Ohio State (+4.0) and Indiana (-31). They did, however, successfully cover a 7.5-point spread in their 36-point win over Maryland on Saturday afternoon.

READ: Penn State 51, Maryland 15: Position Grades

On the other sideline, the Michigan Wolverines will enter this weekend undefeated with a 9-0 record. On Saturday, the Wolverines ran over Big Ten West opponent Purdue 41-13. The Wolverines failed to cover the spread in each of their first four games of the season before covering in four straight games against Nebraska (-17.5), Minnesota (-19.0), Indiana (-32.5), and Michigan State (-25.5). Their 28-point win on Saturday against Purdue was not enough to cover the 31-point spread.

Saturday's matchup between the Nittany Lions and Wolverines will be the 27th all-time between the two programs. Heading into this weekend, Michigan holds a 16-10 advantage in the series and has won each of the last two matchups including a 2021 trip to Happy Valley. Under James Franklin, Penn State is 3-6 against the Wolverines.

Last season, Penn State was dominated by Michigan in Ann Arbor to the tune of 41-17. The Nittany Lions were torched on the ground, allowing a staggering 418 rushing yards in the game, allowing Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum to run for 173 and 166 yards respectively.

Saturday's game is set to kick off at 12:00 p.m. on FOX. The game will be featured on the network's Big Noon Kickoff show which will be live from Happy Valley.