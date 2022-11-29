The 2021 signee played in two games as a true freshman for Penn State including a promising performance against Rutgers. As a true freshman, he completed 16-of-26 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns.

However, despite showing promise, the Ottawa native fell down the depth chart to Penn State’s third quarterback this season after the Nittany Lions signed Drew Allar as part of their 2022 recruiting class. With the writing on the wall of Allar being the future starting quarterback of the Nittany Lions, Veilleux’s decision to enter the portal comes with little surprise. This season, Veilleux appeared in three of games, completing 7-of-9 passing attempts for 44-yards.

With Sean Clifford’s eligibility exhausted following the Nittany Lions’ bowl game, the program will be down to three scholarship quarterbacks for the 2023 season. Joining the previously mentioned Drew Allar will be then redshirt freshman Beau Pribula and true freshman Jaxon Smolik.