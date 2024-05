In our last Penn State recruiting battle profile, we took a look at wide receiver target Jeff Exinor. We also previously took a look at top tight-end target Andrew Olesh.

Today, we turn our attention to Penn State's offensive line recruitment and in particular, the recruitment of three-star Paramus Catholic offensive lineman Malachi Goodman.

The Nittany Lions so far in their 2025 recruiting class hold three offensive line commitments from interior offensive lineman Michael Troutman III, offensive tackle Owen Aliciene, and offensive tackle Brady O'Hara.