Penn State Football's 2024 quarterback board continues to grow, on Wednesday, the Nittany Lions extended an offer to Tyler Cherry out of Greenwood (IN). The 6-foot-5, 205-pound signal-caller is very much like recent offerees in Ethan Grunkemeyer, and Trever Jackson of 2024 quarterbacks who are seeing their recruitments take off.

Cherry is now holding over 20 offers which include Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State, Pittsburg, and Vanderbilt. Last year as a junior, Cherry completed 65% of his passes for 2,269 yards and 22 touchdowns while throwing just five interceptions. He helped led Center Grove to an Indiana 6A State Championship.

Who else is on Penn State's quarterback board?

Beyond the recent addition of Cherry, notably the Nittany Lions also are pursuing St. Frances Academy QB Micahel Van Buren, as well as the aforementioned Ethan Grunkemeyer and Trever Jackson. St. Joes Prep (PA) quarterback Samaj Jones also holds an offer and released a top four including the Nittany Lions but has yet to set an official visit to Penn State. With Micahel Van Buren, Penn State was in the driver's seat for quite a while in his recruitment, but the Oregon Ducks have recently surged to the front. The Ducks are currently the overwhelming FutureCast leader for Van Buren. He is set to take an official visit to Penn State on June 16.

Grunkemeyer will be on campus this Friday for an unofficial visit and then be back in Happy Valley for the Elite 11 Regionals next Sunday, May 21. Friday's visit will be a crucial one in his recruitment going forward. We'll see if the Nittany Lions can set the tone for the Olentangy (OH) quarterback who notably works closely with quarterback guru Brad Maendler - who also works closely with current Penn State quarterback Drew Allar.