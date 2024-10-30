Penn State's Drew Allar present at Wednesday practice

Penn State starting quarterback Drew Allar is present at the Nittany Lions' Wednesday practice. Allar left the Nittany Lions 28-13 week nine victory over the Wisconsin Badgers with injuries in the second half.

Allar originally appeared to injure his leg when being sacked late in the second quarter of the matchup. He would head to the locker room slightly ahead of the rest of the Nittany Lions. After trying to give it a go in warmups prior to the second half while sporting a knee brace, Allar gave way to redshirt sophomore quarterback Beau Pribula.

Pribula would help lead the Nittany Lions to victory in the win, completing 11-of-13 passing attempts for 98 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 28 yards.

Earlier this week, Penn State head coach James Franklin noted that Allar's availability for the Nittany Lions' top five showdown against Ohio State this weekend would likely go down to the wire.

"I think he's played enough football for us that that timeline will go all the way up to the game really," Franklin said when asked about how the Nittany Lions would handle his injury.

"I do think from a practice perspective, we're going to have to, no matter where we're at on Tuesday, get both of those guys reps Tuesday and Wednesday. It's too early to tell at this point. But he's played enough football that I think that decision will go all the way up to game time," he elaborated.

"But the reality is, we're going to have to have both guys ready. You could even make the argument that all three guys are ready, which is challenging to do in a game week, is to try to get all those guys ready. Have had some conversations with Danny [O’Brien] and Andy [Kotelnicki] about that already. We'll continue to have conversations. But I do think Drew has played enough football that it will go all the way up to game time until we make that decision."

If Allar can not go, the Nittany Lions are expected to start Beau Pribula on Saturday against the Buckeyes.