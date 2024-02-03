Penn State set for road trip to Bloomington to take on Indiana
The Penn State Nittany Lions are set for a road trip to Bloomington on Saturday afternoon to take on Indiana in Assembly Hall.
Mike Rhoades and company snapped a two-game skid on Wednesday, picking up their first Big Ten road victory of the season over Rutgers. The victory moved the Nittany Lions to 10-11 on the reason and 4-6 in conference play. Indiana also broke a three-game losing steak in its last game, beating Iowa at home. The Hoosiers are 13-8 overall and 5-5 in Big Ten play.
Both sides could be without key players in Saturday's matchup as Kanye Clary is considered day-to-day, while Indiana's Malik Reneau and Xavier Johnson are both questionable for the Hoosiers. Their statuses will not be known until Saturday morning, which could change the outlook of the matchup.
Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the conference clash in Bloomington on Saturday.
WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH
WHEN: February 3rd, 2024 12:00 p.m. ET
WHERE: Assembly Hall (17,222) -- Bloomington, IN
TV/STREAM: BTN
Radio: Penn State Sports Network – Steve Jones (pxp) & Dick Jerardi (analyst)
STAT COMPARISON
|Penn State
|STAT
|Indiana
|
75.5 (150)
|
PS/G
|
73.6 (201)
|
73.4 (234)
|
PA/G
|
73.8 (243)
|
43.3% (257)
|
FG%
|
47.7% (44)
|
51.8% (123)
|
2P%
|
53.2% (79)
|
30.5% (306)
|
3P%
|
33.3% (200)
|
74.0% (84)
|
FT%
|
65.8% (329)
|
35.4 (332)
|
REB/G
|
38.9 (190)
|
10.14 (204)
|
O-REB/G
|
9.1 (278)
|
1.09 (186)
|
AST/TO RATIO
|
1.24 (113)
|
70.8 (44)
|
TEMPO
|
68.7 (120)
|
1.096 (109)
|
OFF EFF
|
1.096 (110)
|
1.028 (108)
|
DEF EFF
|
1.007 (73)
RANKINGS COMPARISON
|TEAM
|KenPom
|ESPN BPI
|Haslam
|NET
|Average
|
Penn State
|
102
|
108
|
97
|
114
|
105.25
|
Indiana
|
89
|
100
|
88
|
94
|
92.75
Who is Penn State's projected starting five?
|Position
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
13.2
|
2.0
|
5.0
|
G
|
18.4
|
3.2
|
2.8
|
F
|
6.2
|
3.2
|
1.0
|
F
|
7.9
|
4.2
|
1.5
|
C
|
9.2
|
8.0
|
0.5
Who is Indiana's projected starting five?
|Position
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
2.8
|
2.0
|
1.4
|
G
|
10.4
|
2.5
|
3.8
|
G
|
10.9
|
4.2
|
1.4
|
F
|
16.0
|
5.9
|
2.8
|
C
|
14.7
|
9.4
|
1.8
Penn State vs Indiana Four Factors
|TEAM
|Eff. FG%
|Turnover %
|Off. Reb %
|FT RATE
|
Penn State
|
49.4%
|
15.3%
|
27.3%
|
34.0
|
Indiana
|
52.3%
|
17.1%
|
27.2%
|
40.7
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board