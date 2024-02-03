The Penn State Nittany Lions are set for a road trip to Bloomington on Saturday afternoon to take on Indiana in Assembly Hall.

Mike Rhoades and company snapped a two-game skid on Wednesday, picking up their first Big Ten road victory of the season over Rutgers. The victory moved the Nittany Lions to 10-11 on the reason and 4-6 in conference play. Indiana also broke a three-game losing steak in its last game, beating Iowa at home. The Hoosiers are 13-8 overall and 5-5 in Big Ten play.

Both sides could be without key players in Saturday's matchup as Kanye Clary is considered day-to-day, while Indiana's Malik Reneau and Xavier Johnson are both questionable for the Hoosiers. Their statuses will not be known until Saturday morning, which could change the outlook of the matchup.

Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the conference clash in Bloomington on Saturday.