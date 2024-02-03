Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Penn State set for road trip to Bloomington to take on Indiana

Dub Jellison • Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
@dubjellison

The Penn State Nittany Lions are set for a road trip to Bloomington on Saturday afternoon to take on Indiana in Assembly Hall.

Mike Rhoades and company snapped a two-game skid on Wednesday, picking up their first Big Ten road victory of the season over Rutgers. The victory moved the Nittany Lions to 10-11 on the reason and 4-6 in conference play. Indiana also broke a three-game losing steak in its last game, beating Iowa at home. The Hoosiers are 13-8 overall and 5-5 in Big Ten play.

Both sides could be without key players in Saturday's matchup as Kanye Clary is considered day-to-day, while Indiana's Malik Reneau and Xavier Johnson are both questionable for the Hoosiers. Their statuses will not be known until Saturday morning, which could change the outlook of the matchup.

Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the conference clash in Bloomington on Saturday.

NOT A RIVALS SUBSCRIBER? JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE!

Advertisement

WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: February 3rd, 2024 12:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: Assembly Hall (17,222) -- Bloomington, IN

TV/STREAM: BTN

Radio: Penn State Sports Network – Steve Jones (pxp) & Dick Jerardi (analyst)

STAT COMPARISON

STAT COMPARISON
Penn State STAT Indiana

75.5 (150)

PS/G

73.6 (201)

73.4 (234)

PA/G

73.8 (243)

43.3% (257)

FG%

47.7% (44)

51.8% (123)

2P%

53.2% (79)

30.5% (306)

3P%

33.3% (200)

74.0% (84)

FT%

65.8% (329)

35.4 (332)

REB/G

38.9 (190)

10.14 (204)

O-REB/G

9.1 (278)

1.09 (186)

AST/TO RATIO

1.24 (113)

70.8 (44)

TEMPO

68.7 (120)

1.096 (109)

OFF EFF

1.096 (110)

1.028 (108)

DEF EFF

1.007 (73)
OFF EFF = Offensive Efficiency / DEF EFF = Defensive EFF

RANKINGS COMPARISON

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAM KenPom ESPN BPI Haslam NET Average

Penn State

102

108

97

114

105.25

Indiana

89

100

88

94

92.75
Sagarin and NET rankings will be added upon the intial release of both. NET is exepcted to be released in December

See the full rankings.

-- KenPom
-- NET
-- ESPN BPI
-- Haslam

Who is Penn State's projected starting five?

PENN STATE PROJECTED STARTERS
Position Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Ace Baldwin

13.2

2.0

5.0

G

Kanye Clary

18.4

3.2

2.8

F

Zach Hicks

6.2

3.2

1.0

F

Nick Kern

7.9

4.2

1.5

C

Qudus Wahab

9.2

8.0

0.5

Who is Indiana's projected starting five?

Indiana's Projected Starters
Position Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Gabe Cupps

2.8

2.0

1.4

G

Trey Galloway

10.4

2.5

3.8

G

Mackenzie Mgbako

10.9

4.2

1.4

F

Malik Reneau

16.0

5.9

2.8

C

Kel'el Ware

14.7

9.4

1.8

Penn State vs Indiana Four Factors

FOUR FACTORS
TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb % FT RATE

Penn State

49.4%

15.3%

27.3%

34.0

Indiana

52.3%

17.1%

27.2%

40.7

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement