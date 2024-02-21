Advertisement
Penn State set to host No. 12 Illinois on Wednesday night in Rec Hall

Dub Jellison • Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
@dubjellison

The Penn State Nittany Lions have cooked up some upset magic already this season and will look to do so again as No. 12 Illinois comes to town for a Big Ten battle on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. But it won't be just any other game for the Nittany Lions as they'll face off against the Illini in Rec Hall.

Penn State has dropped three straight since defeating Iowa on February 8th. Mike Rhoades has also had to deal with some extra curricular activities with leading scorer Kanye Clary being dismissed from the program this week after having been in and out of the lineup for weeks. The Nittany Lions are 12-14 on the season and 6-9 during Big Ten play.

Illinois on the other hand had enjoyed another stellar campaign in Champaign, at 19-6 overall and 10-4 in the conference, which is good for second place. The Illini have also won five of their last six heading into Wednesday's game.

Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the matchup in Happy Valley this evening.

WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: February 21st, 2024 - 6:30 p.m. ET

WHERE: Rec Hall (6,502) -- State College, Pennsylvania

SPREAD: Illinois -8 / 157 over/under

TV/STREAM: BTN

Radio: Penn State Sports Network – Steve Jones (pxp) & Dick Jerardi (analyst)

STAT COMPARISON

Penn State STAT Illinois

74.8 (156)

PS/G

83.1 (20)

73.3 (227)

PA/G

70.7 (144)

43.8% (232)

FG%

46.4% (84)

51.3% (143)

2P%

54.4% (39)

32.7% (229)

3P%

34.2% (153)

74.2% (87)

FT%

74.2% (85)

34.2 (345)

REB/G

45.6 (5)

9.42 (257)

O-REB/G

12.8 (28)

1.09 (184)

AST/TO RATIO

1.19 (132)

69.9 (64)

TEMPO

69.9 (65)

1.108 (95)

OFF EFF

1.231 (5)

1.025 (104)

DEF EFF

0.992 (48)
OFF EFF = Offensive Efficiency / DEF EFF = Defensive EFF

RANKINGS COMPARISON

TEAM KenPom ESPN BPI Haslam NET Average

Penn State

95

102

82

99

94.5

Illinois

9

10

10

12

10.25

Who is Penn State's projected starting five?

Position Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Ace Baldwin

14.0

2.2

5.3

G

D'Marco Dunn

7.1

2.0

0.7

F

Zach Hicks

7.9

3.5

1.0

F

Nick Kern

8.2

4.0

1.5

C

Qudus Wahab

9.0

7.6

0.5

Who is Illinois' projected starting five?

Position Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Terrance Shannon Jr.

21.4

4.0

2.4

G

Marcus Domask

15.6

4.8

3.4

F

Ty Rodgers

6.8

5.4

2.3

F

Coleman Hawkins

12.4

6.2

2.8

F

Quincy Guerrier

10.6

7.2

0.2

Penn State vs Illinois Four Factors

TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb % FT RATE

Penn State

50.4%

15.7%

26.4

34.4

Illinois

53.2%

15.4%

35.6

35.7

