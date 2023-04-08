Penn State's safety room is rich with depth and expects to return key contributors from last year's 11-2, Rose Bowl-winning squad. Fifth-year Ji'Ayir Brown is the biggest loss for the position group, as he was both an important leader to the defense and a productive player. Brown led the Nittany Lions with 74 total tackles, had the most interceptions on the team with four, and also racked up 4.5 sacks which were third best on the team. The Trenton, New Jersey, native's contributions will be missed in Manny Diaz's defense, but Penn State certainly has the names to fill Brown's production and then some.

Zakee Wheatley is primed to make a big leap entering his redshirt sophomore season after impressing in practice throughout his Penn State career. Wheatley played in all 13 games last season, finishing with 27 total tackles and two interceptions. Named the defenses' turnover king both last spring and fall camps, don't be surprised if Wheatley comes up with several interceptions next season. Two other returning safeties, junior Jaylen Reed and senior Keaton Ellis could be candidates to be starting in week one. Reed finished with 31 total tackles and three pass break-ups last season, while Ellis had 24 tackles and seven pass breakups. It's a toss-up as to which of these three safeties will get the most playing time, but all three figure to be important contributors in the secondary and will certainly all see starting level reps. One name to watch out for is Tyrece Mills. The Lackawanna Community College transfer committed to the program as a safety before seeing time at linebacker last season but now is back at the safety position. After being banged up for most of last season, Mills is in line to see playing time this fall and should be a consistent contributor in the rotation.