On Monday afternoon, Penn State missed out on three-star wide receiver Mathew Outten. A tough recruiting loss for the Nittany Lions as the Norcom (VA) standout committed to the Virginia Tech Hokies over the Nittany Lions.

While a tough loss for Marques Hagans and his position group, the Nittany Lions are still in line to pick up commitments from several wide receiver prospects in the 2025 recruiting class.