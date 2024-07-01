Penn State trending well for several wide receivers as July begins
On Monday afternoon, Penn State missed out on three-star wide receiver Mathew Outten. A tough recruiting loss for the Nittany Lions as the Norcom (VA) standout committed to the Virginia Tech Hokies over the Nittany Lions.
While a tough loss for Marques Hagans and his position group, the Nittany Lions are still in line to pick up commitments from several wide receiver prospects in the 2025 recruiting class.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
As of July 1, Penn State holds a pair of commitments in their 2025 recruiting class from New York three-star prospect Lyrick Samuel and most recently, three-star Maryland wide recevier Jeff Exinor.
LEX CYRUS (SUSQUEHANNA TWP - PA)
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news