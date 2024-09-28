PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Penn State versus UCLA next week set for Big Noon kickoff on FOX

Richie O'Leary • Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Penn State Football still has a game to play later today versus Illinois, but next week's game against UCLA inside of Beaver Stadium at Noon ET on FOX is slated to be the next location of Big Noon Kickoff.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XRSYjMzk7UkUgSEVBRElORyBUTyBIQVBQWSBWQUxMRVksIFBBIPCf k43wn4+f77iPPGJyPjxicj5CaWcgTm9vbiBLaWNrb2ZmIGlzIHRha2luZyB0 aGUgcGFydHkgdG8gSGFwcHkgVmFsbGV5IGFoZWFkIG9mIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVUNMQUZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBVQ0xBRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IHZzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGVublN0YXRlRmJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QFBlbm5TdGF0ZUZiYWxsPC9hPiDwn46JIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9ZYjBVdGVybXNRIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWWIwVXRlcm1zUTwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCaWcgTm9vbiBLaWNrb2ZmIChAQk5Lb25GT1gpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQk5Lb25GT1gvc3RhdHVzLzE4 NDAwODgxMzE5MTMyOTgwMTA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVt YmVyIDI4LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Bruins, led by first year head coach DeShaun Foster, is currently 1-2 on the season with their lone win coming against Hawaii in the season opener. After that game, UCLA went on to lose to Indiana at home 42-13 and No. 13 LSU on the road 34-17. They will also face No. 8 ranked Oregon later tonight at 11:00pm ET.

This matchup between the Nittany Lions and Bruins, will be the seventh ever time that the two programs have met on the gridiron with the most recent matchup taking place back in 1968 where Penn State went on to win 21-6 in Los Angeles.

Penn State leads the all-time series over UCLA, 4-2

