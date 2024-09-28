Penn State Football still has a game to play later today versus Illinois, but next week's game against UCLA inside of Beaver Stadium at Noon ET on FOX is slated to be the next location of Big Noon Kickoff.

The Bruins, led by first year head coach DeShaun Foster, is currently 1-2 on the season with their lone win coming against Hawaii in the season opener. After that game, UCLA went on to lose to Indiana at home 42-13 and No. 13 LSU on the road 34-17. They will also face No. 8 ranked Oregon later tonight at 11:00pm ET.

This matchup between the Nittany Lions and Bruins, will be the seventh ever time that the two programs have met on the gridiron with the most recent matchup taking place back in 1968 where Penn State went on to win 21-6 in Los Angeles.

Penn State leads the all-time series over UCLA, 4-2